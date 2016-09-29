PHOTO: 2-headed rat snake gets new home at zoo

WACO, Texas — A two-headed rat snake found this month in a Central Texas yard has a new home at a zoo.

Officials with the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco on Wednesday provided details on the nearly 1-foot-long snake. The unnamed snake remains under a mandatory 90-day quarantine before visitors have a chance to view the creature.

Zoo supervisor Brian Henley said a woman discovered the snake when her dog started chasing something under her front porch. The resident decided to contact the zoo about the rodent-eating snake, which has two full heads.

Henley says the snake, which has been eating and is doing well at the zoo, appears to be about 6 to 8 weeks old.

Rat snakes can grow to a length of 5 feet and live up to 25 years.