Thursday, September 29, 2016, 3:10 p.m.
PHOTO: 2-headed rat snake gets new home at zoo

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.

in-this-wednesday-sept-28-2016-photo-brian-henley-cameron-park-zoos-amphibian-and-reptile-care-supervisor-holds-a-two-headed-baby-rat-snake-in-waco-texas

PHOTO BY ROD AYDELOTTE /WACO TRIBUNE-HERALD VIA AP

In this Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 photo, Brian Henley, Cameron Park Zoo's amphibian and reptile care supervisor, holds a two-headed baby rat snake in Waco, Texas.

WACO, Texas — A two-headed rat snake found this month in a Central Texas yard has a new home at a zoo.

Officials with the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco on Wednesday provided details on the nearly 1-foot-long snake. The unnamed snake remains under a mandatory 90-day quarantine before visitors have a chance to view the creature.

Zoo supervisor Brian Henley said a woman discovered the snake when her dog started chasing something under her front porch. The resident decided to contact the zoo about the rodent-eating snake, which has two full heads.

Henley says the snake, which has been eating and is doing well at the zoo, appears to be about 6 to 8 weeks old.

Rat snakes can grow to a length of 5 feet and live up to 25 years.

