Pills stolen from pharmacy in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood, police say

A masked thief stole undisclosed amounts of hydrocodone and morphine pills early Thursday from a pharmacy in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood, police say.

According to a report, a burglar was seen in surveillance video using a crowbar to pry open the front door of Smith’s Country Club Drug Store at 5114 Kavanaugh Blvd. around 12:30 a.m.

The thief, who was wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants and a mask, then tore down the pharmacy’s alarm control panel, preventing the alarm from activating, according to police.

Police noted that officers were able to locate yellow paint from the crowbar that the thief used to burglarize the pharmacy.

The suspected burglar, whose race and age were not known, was described in the report as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

According to authorities, the amount of pills taken from the drugstore is still being determined.