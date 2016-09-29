Police: Jacksonville teen says she was robbed of money, car at knifepoint

A Jacksonville teenager says she was robbed in Little Rock on Wednesday after getting set up trying to buy a phone, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Nikera Pugh told police that she drove to Little Rock to purchase a phone from a man nicknamed "Bam," according to a report. The 18-year-old said Bam told her to show up at his cousin's apartment on Arbor Place, police said.

When Pugh got there at 2:22 p.m., an unidentified black man walked up behind her, put a knife to her throat and demanded she give him everything she had, she told police.

Pugh said she complied and gave the man all of the property she had with her, including keys to the car she was driving, according to the report. The man ordered her to stay put, Pugh said, and he got in the car, a black 2011 Ford Fusion, and drove off, according to the report.

Along with the car, Pugh said the man stole about $95 in cash, two purses, a wallet, a social security card and a cellphone, according to the report.

Pugh told officers she believes that Bam set her up, though she did not see him when the robbery occurred, police said.

A neighbor told police she saw a black man run and get into the car as it drove away, according to the report.

No suspects were named in the report.