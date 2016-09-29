Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, September 29, 2016, 3:07 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Powerball

This article was published today at 3:03 a.m.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night in Powerball are: 30-38-52-53-62

Powerball: 1

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Power Play: 3

Print Headline: Powerball

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Powerball

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online