Charge dropped against second attorney arrested after Little Rock traffic stop

A misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations has been dropped for a second attorney arrested after a Little Rock traffic stop this week.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office will not prosecute state Rep. John Walker or fellow attorney Omavi Kushukuru, according to a notice filed in Little Rock District Court Thursday.

Walker, a 79-year-old Democrat from Little Rock, was arrested Monday while filming a traffic stop involving two black men at Commerce and East Ninth streets near the Arkansas Arts Center.

His colleague, 29-year-old Kushukuru, was arrested after walking too close to the scene, police said. He was set to appear in court Monday for a first appearance.

Each initially faced a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental operations. Those counts had been nolle prossed, or dismissed, as of Thursday morning, records show.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner on Tuesday announced that his agency would drop the count against Walker, adding that the charge against Kushukuru would remain.

On Tuesday, Buckner also sent Walker an apology after his arrest, telling the legislator that police did not have just cause to arrest him and that the case would be reviewed for training purposes.

Walker rebuked that letter, stating in a response that the department's actions have a "grave negative impact on the Little Rock black community's relationship with the LRPD."

The Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday released dashboard-camera video from the traffic stop. That footage provided new information about the dispute that led officers to arrest Walker and Kushukuru, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Walker and Rep. Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia, co-sponsored a bill intended to protect the rights of Arkansas residents to film or photograph in public places. It became a law last year.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.