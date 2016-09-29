Restaurant Transitions: Hideaway Pizza to debut soon; new Pie Five Pizza, Chick-fil-A open now

Oct. 10 is the firm opening date for Tulsa-based Hideaway Pizza's first non-Oklahoma outlet at 5103 Warden Road, North Little Rock (next to Chuy's, on the west access road for U.S. 67/167). Hours are 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The decor will include "images of wildly painted Volkswagen Beetles, new and vintage kites, large-scale collage art and the board game Pente," according to a news release. "The dining area features a colorful, two-sided, 4-foot-by-24-foot collage created for The Natural State, incorporating photos submitted by local residents. There will be seating for 186, a full bar with 20 beers on tap, including craft beer selections from Arkansas breweries Core Brewing Co., Diamond Bear Brewing Co., Lost Forty Brewing and Stone's Throw Brewing, and Oklahoma breweries COOP Ale Works and Marshall Brewing Co." They're also looking to open a restaurant in Conway in the spring. The phone number is (501) 270-7777; the website, hideawaypizza.com.

And speaking of pizza, Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. opened its second Arkansas location on Monday at 10800 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, opposite the Outlets of Little Rock shopping center. Pie Five sells customer-designed pies that bake in just 140 seconds, plus salads and bread sticks. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 455-7435. Franchisee Ryan Byford opened his first operation at the end of October at 20770 Interstate 30, Benton, with announced plans for eventually at least eight more around the area.

Nearby, Little Rock's latest Chick-fil-A opened Thursday at 2 Bass Pro Drive in Otter Creek. The phone number is (501) 445-2226.

The Little Rock Fire Department's fire marshal confirmed last week that a malfunctioning refrigerator next to a grill in the kitchen toward the front of the building generated enough heat to start the fire that damaged Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock. General Manager David Shipps says he plans to rebuild and reopen the South Main late-night (open until 5 a.m.) hot spot, pool hall, bar and burger joint.

A benefit event to raise money for a Midtown employee relief fund will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Bernice Garden, South Main Street, Little Rock. Music acts, including the Shannon Boshears Band and Psychedelic Velocity, will perform, and the Southern Salt Food Co. truck will sell food.

Meanwhile next door, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 Main St., which experienced significant smoke damage, reopened Friday. The phone number there: (501) 374-7476.

All is on track for the conversion this week of the restaurant at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, from Best Impressions, to Canvas, debuting as part of a special Arts Center members event tonight and opening to the public for lunch Friday. It also marks the debut of the new menu from new owner/chef Brian Kearns (formerly of Arthur's Prime Steakhouse and Ocean's at Arthur's and the Country Club of Little Rock). Kearns will focus on locally sourced components (presumably the salmon in the salmon salad and grilled entree will not come from Arkansas) and change the menu seasonally and based on what's available at any given time. He will retain the name Simply the Best for the catering company founded by retiring former owners Rob and Martha Best. Hours will remain 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday brunch, and it'll continue to be available for private evening events. The phone number is (501) 907-5946.

Speaking of Kearns, he will prepare a four-course Beer Dinner accompanied by Sixpoint brews at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. at the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 323 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. You must, of course, be 21 or older. Tickets are $45, $40 for Flying Saucer U.F.O. Club Members. Call (501) 372-8032, email lrmgr@beerknurd.com or visit beerknurd.com/locations/little-rock-flying-saucer.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill at 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will donate 50 percent of its proceeds, 4-9 p.m. today to the North Little Rock-based Innovation Hub. Flash the flier (available online at arhub.org/sept-29-chipotle-fundraiser-hub) or tell the cashier you are supporting the Innovation Hub fundraiser. Purchase of gift cards does not count toward donated sales, but purchases made with existing gift cards will count.

Visit Bentonville and the Bentonville Chef Alliance will host the third annual Friends of James Beard Benefit Series' Best of Bentonville dinner Nov. 7, starting with a 6:30 p.m. reception, at the Bentonville Daily Record, 104 S.W. A St., Bentonville. It will feature culinary offerings from chefs Matt Cooper from The Preacher's Son, William Lyle from Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Matthew McClure from The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel, Rob Nelson from Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie, Vince Pianalto from Brightwater, Michael Robertshaw from Pressroom and Luke Wetzel from Oven and Tap. Dishes will include duck tamales, spiced apple chiboust and dry-aged steak and cheese, plus craft cocktails prepared by Emily Lawson of Pink House Alchemy. The dinner will also include dessert by Pianalto and his students of Brightwater Culinary School and the introduction of the Visit Bentonville/Chef Alliance 2016 James Beard scholarship winner. Tickets are $85, $75 for James Beard Foundation members. Call (479) 271-9153 or visit bentonvillechefs.com/events.

