10 egrets found shot at national refuge in Arkansas; agencies investigating

Two wildlife protection agencies have opened an investigation after 10 federally protected birds were found dead earlier this week at a national refuge in White County.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information regarding the great egrets that were discovered Monday scattered throughout a field near the northwest intersection of Huntsman and Coal Chute roads, according to a news release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

That area within the Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge is a common site for early-season teal hunting, the commission said.

Branden Kieffer, an officer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the birds are believed to have been shot between Friday and Sunday.

“We are hoping that anyone with information on who is responsible for the shooting of these egrets will step forward and provide information that will help us solve this case,” Kieffer said.

Great egrets, commonly found in the United States and Mexico, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information regarding the egret deaths is asked to call Kieffer at (879) 919-6933 or the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Stop Poaching Hotline at (800) 482-9262.