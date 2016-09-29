Senators' Jackson makes most of playing time

Koilan Jackson has made the most of his opportunities so far for the Joe T. Robinson Senators.

Jackson caught 5 passes for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 47-18 victory over Fountain Lake on Friday night as the Senators improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the 7-4A Conference.

The Senators senior standout is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Week. Jackson will be honored by the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. Former Arkansas quarterbacks Casey Dick and Tyler Wilson are the guest speakers.

This season, Jackson has given the Senators another offensive weapon. He's caught 18 passes for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns. Jackson has 637 all-purpose yards, including 120 punt return and 48 rushing.

Jackson's first touchdown catch, a 53-yarder, gave Robinson a 14-0 lead. His second touchdown for 31 yards made it 33-12 before halftime. In the second half, Jackson's 38-yard touchdown extended Robinson's lead to 47-12.

"He's been great week in and week out," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "He's only played half a game for the first four weeks. The longest our starters have played has been about five minutes into the third quarter.

"You start thinking what he can do in a full game."

Eskola said Jackson's most impressive touchdown was one that was called back, a 50-yard play.

"We ran a screen," Eskola said. "He's 8 inches from the sidelines and made incredible cuts. He went to the house. Ran past tacklers."

Jackson's final touchdown -- the 38-yard play -- ended up differently than what Eskola expected.

"He was supposed to run a post," Eskola said. "He ran a fade. Koilan realized he ran the wrong route. It was one of those plays where it was man against boys."

Jackson is in his first year at Robinson after spending the past two seasons at Little Rock Parkview where he played quarterback. Along with junior Nathan Page (11 receptions, 444 yards, 8 touchdowns), Jackson helps provide one of the top 1-2 receiving duos in the state.

"To have two kids of that ability in the same offense is what's so tough on defenses," Eskola said. "It's difficult one-on-one."

On Friday, Eskola expects the Senators to play a full game against Arkadelphia (3-1, 0-1 7-4A), including Jackson.

"For teenagers, they can become complacent when you're playing two quarters every week," Eskola said. "We're trying to make sure to tell them that Arkadelphia is not like that. They'll hit you in the mouth."

If Robinson defeats Arkadelphia and defending Class 4A state champion Nashville wins at Fountain Lake on Friday, it sets up a Week Six showdown in Nashville between the Senators and Scrappers.

Don't expect Eskola and the Senators to look that far ahead, though.

"Fans are talking about the one that's coming up later," Eskola said. "You don't want to get a wake-up call. I've told our kids, don't make a loss happen for you guys to get woken up."

