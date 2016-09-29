Style: Disaster movie

Peter Berg’s Deepwater Horizon, based on the true events that occurred on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010, is a would-be visceral epic about the extraordinary courage and resourcefulness of the workers trapped 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Our Piers Marchant has a look at the film, which stars Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell.

On the other end of the stylistic spectrum, our Dan Lybarger assays Tim Burton’s latest, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, a fantasy (what else?) based on a young adult novel by Ransom Riggs that stars Asa Butterfield, Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson and Judi Dench.

Also opening this week, are Zach Galifanakis and Kristin Wiig in Masterminds, a comedy based on a real bank heist that took place in North Carolina in 1997; and Miar Nair’s feel-good bio-pic about a young Ugandan girl who discovers she’s remarkably good at chess. And we’ve also got Karen Martin’s weekly look at the latest in home video. And more, in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.