Two slain in Arkansas cabin were Paron couple
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
DANVILLE -- Yell County authorities on Wednesday identified the man and his wife found shot to death in a vacation cabin near Ola last weekend.
The victims, Tony Taylor, 53, and Melissa Taylor, 43, of Paron, died in an apparent murder and suicide, according to Capt. John Foster of the Yell County sheriff's office.
Deputies were called Sunday evening to the Taylors' cabin in the Carter Cove community south of Ola after family members found their bodies in a bedroom. Both died of gunshot wounds, Chief Deputy Foster said.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsies, he said.
State Desk on 09/29/2016
Print Headline: Two slain in cabin were Paron couple
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Two slain in Arkansas cabin were Paron couple
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.