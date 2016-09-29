Two slain in Arkansas cabin were Paron couple

DANVILLE -- Yell County authorities on Wednesday identified the man and his wife found shot to death in a vacation cabin near Ola last weekend.

The victims, Tony Taylor, 53, and Melissa Taylor, 43, of Paron, died in an apparent murder and suicide, according to Capt. John Foster of the Yell County sheriff's office.

Deputies were called Sunday evening to the Taylors' cabin in the Carter Cove community south of Ola after family members found their bodies in a bedroom. Both died of gunshot wounds, Chief Deputy Foster said.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsies, he said.

