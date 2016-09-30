2nd pleads innocent in LR killing

A second man arrested in a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex last month pleaded innocent Thursday in Little Rock District Court.

Dammieon Dontrell Burst, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Michael Lee, 21. Police found Lee shot in the head the morning of Aug. 20 at Spanish Jon's Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St. Authorities arrested Burst in the case Sept. 8 in Jackson, Miss., his home city.

Burst was extradited to Little Rock earlier this week.

Police arrested another man in Lee's death two days after the killing. Robert Daniel Edwards, 21, of Little Rock has also pleaded innocent to a charge of first-degree murder in the case.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: 2016 Little Rock homicides]

Burst and Edwards were both being held at the Pulaski County jail on $100,000 bail.

A police affidavit released at Thursday's court hearing states that Burst and Edwards killed Lee in a dispute over a gun.

A witness reportedly told police that Edwards, also known as "Lil' Rob," believed Lee had stolen his gun. He and Burst went to Lee's apartment to retrieve the weapon, and during an argument, Edwards fatally shot Lee, according to the affidavit.

Burst and Edwards are also accused of shooting Lee's friend, Anthony Neal, during the confrontation. The witness said Neal, 20, reached for a gun after Lee was shot and Burst opened fire, according to the affidavit. Burst reportedly shot Neal six times, then went to "finish this guy off," but Burst's gun jammed, according to the affidavit.

Neal is the only witness police named in the court filing. He reportedly identified Edwards and Burst in a police photo lineup.

Edwards and Burst face counts of first-degree battery in addition to the murder charges against them.

Edwards' next court date was set for Oct. 31.

Burst had his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 29.

Metro on 09/30/2016