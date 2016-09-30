India: Hits into Pakistan turf ‘surgical’

NEW DELHI — India said Thursday that it carried out “surgical strikes” against militants across the militarized frontier that divides the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan.

Indian officials gave few details about the strikes across the disputed border late Wednesday.

“Significant casualties were caused to the terrorists and those who support them,” Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, director general of military operations for the Indian Army, told reporters in New Delhi. Singh said the operations were over and India has no plans for more strikes. He said he shared details of the strikes with his Pakistani counterpart.

Indian soldiers crossed on foot the Line of Control into Pakistani-controlled Kashmir to attack several targets based on intelligence about imminent attacks, said a high-ranking Indian official who spoke on condition of anonymity. He said the Indian soldiers killed at least 10 people before retreating back into Indian-controlled territory. The Indian soldiers suffered no losses, he said.

The Pakistani military gave a different report on the attack, saying no strike had occurred.

“There has been no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross-border fire initiated and conducted by India,” a Pakistani military statement said.

Pakistani officials said two of their soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded at five different places along the disputed border.

Erdogan backs longer emergency rule

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president hinted Thursday that the three-month state of emergency declared after the failed July 15 coup could be extended to over a year.

Addressing a group of local administrators in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed criticism over plans for Turkey to prolong the state of emergency, saying no one should determine a “calendar or road map” for Turkey.

“Wait, be patient. Even 12 months might not be enough,” Erdogan said.

His comments came a day after the national security council recommended that the state of emergency — which began July 20 — should be extended for another three months.

The security council, made up by political and military leaders and chaired by Erdogan, said Wednesday that an extension is needed in order “to take measures to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens.”

Erdogan supported the move during Thursday’s speech.

“This state needs time to be purged of these terrorist organizations’ extensions. Right now we’re racing against time. The matter is so deep and complicated it looks like three months will not be enough,” he said.

U.N. in Afghanistan: Probe fatal airstrike

KABUL, Afghanistan — The United Nations in Afghanistan said Thursday that an airstrike in the eastern province of Nangarhar near the Pakistan border killed at least 15 civilians and injured another 13.

In a statement, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called for an independent investigation into the airstrike, which took place in the Achin district early Wednesday.

It said that all the dead were men and one of the injured is a boy. They were part of a crowd that gathered at the home of a tribal elder to welcome him back from his pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj ritual.

The U.S. military said Wednesday that it had been conducting air operations against Islamic State loyalists in Achin at the time.

N. Korean soldier defected, South says

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military said Thursday that a North Korean soldier had crossed the border between the rivals to defect.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said military officials were investigating the North Korean solider, who defected across the central-east section of the military demarcation line, which is inside the 2.5-mile-wide Demilitarized Zone that separates the countries.

The military provided no other details.

The Koreas have shared the world’s most heavily fortified border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war.

Despite the heavy military presence at the border, North Korean soldiers occasionally find room to sneak into the South. Another North Korean solider defected in June last year after crossing the military demarcation line.

