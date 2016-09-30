Arkansas group wants to kill challenge to medical lawsuits ballot proposal

LITTLE ROCK — Supporters of a ballot measure that would place limits on damages in medical lawsuits have asked Arkansas' highest court to dismiss one of two efforts to remove it from the November ballot.

Health Care Access for Arkansans argued in a motion filed Friday that a group challenging the proposal has no constitutional right to challenge the secretary of state's approval of petition signatures to place the measure on the ballot.

The motion comes just a day after a retired judge appointed by the state Supreme Court to review petitions said all of the signatures submitted could be disqualified if justices find the campaign did not submit written confirmation that canvassers passed criminal background checks.

Supporters argue that voters and taxpayers can challenge the sufficiency of ballot measures only by voting.