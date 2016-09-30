Home /
Arkansas man held on murder charge in death of girlfriend's 2-year-old child
An Arkansas man surrendered to police Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child earlier this year.
Authorities in Jacksonville say Joshua Andrew Branch, 29, was alone while watching the child July 22 at a home in the 900 block of Virginia Circle.
The Jacksonville Police Department responded that day to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock in reference to a child with severe head trauma, according to a statement Friday.
Police said the child later succumbed to injuries, and after a months-long investigation, a warrant was issued Thursday for Branch’s arrest.
Branch, who surrendered to police Friday morning, was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, records show.
