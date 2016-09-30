Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket

A Pine Bluff man recently won $100,000 off a $5 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery instant game ticket, first sharing the news of his prize with his certified public accountant, lottery officials said.

Robert Elliott, the second top-prize winner in the Diamond Doubler game since its inception Aug. 30, bought the ticket at Shell Food Mart No. 5 at 3701 Camden Road in Pine Bluff, according to a news release Friday.

Elliott said he will invest the prize, adding that he regularly plays in the lottery each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.