Home /
Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket
This article was published today at 5:45 p.m.
A Pine Bluff man recently won $100,000 off a $5 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery instant game ticket, first sharing the news of his prize with his certified public accountant, lottery officials said.
Robert Elliott, the second top-prize winner in the Diamond Doubler game since its inception Aug. 30, bought the ticket at Shell Food Mart No. 5 at 3701 Camden Road in Pine Bluff, according to a news release Friday.
Elliott said he will invest the prize, adding that he regularly plays in the lottery each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man wins $100,000 off $5 lottery ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.