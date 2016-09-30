Bridge work to shut street, trail sections

Work to demolish the Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River will require a section of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock and an adjoining section of the Arkansas River Trail to be closed this weekend, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Riverfront, which also is called Arkansas 100, will be closed in both directions between Karrott and Willow streets beginning at 8 p.m. today. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Motorists on Riverfront will have to use West Broadway Street to get around the closed section, the department said.

The work to dismantle a section of the bridge over Riverfront also will require the closing of the adjoining section of the Arkansas River Trail, which is popular with cyclists, runners and walkers.

"For bikes we do not recommend that detour as it means traveling on a very busy Broadway Ave.," the city of North Little Rock said in a post on its Facebook page.

Dismantling of the 93-year-old bridge began Wednesday after it was closed to traffic. Under the terms of a $98.4 million contract with the Highway Department, the contractor, Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City, Mo., has six months to remove the existing bridge and open the new bridge to traffic.

Metro on 09/30/2016