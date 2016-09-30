The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1900 Wright Ave., business, David Hall, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 16, cash totaling $40, property valued at $2,100.

72204

• 5901 Forest View Rd., residence, Laquisha Winfrey, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 12, property value unknown.

• 2201 S. Valentine St., residence, Patricia Wilkins, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $1,200.

• 1406 S. Van Buren St., residence, Fitzgerald Moore, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $9,150.

• 1905 S. Pierce St., residence, Alexa Treml, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $6,705.

• 9114 Tanya Dr., residence, William Grant, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $400.

• 3109 Gilman St., residence, Andria Barfield, 2 p.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.

• 1712 S. Woodrow St., residence, April Hamber, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,950.

• 4724 W. 12th St., business, Larry Miller, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $2,601.

72205

• 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, Kelly Marlowe, 1 p.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $790.

• 5209 F St., residence, Ray Alexander, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $9,190.

• 623 N. Pierce St., residence, James Carlson, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $35.

• 8625 W. Markham St., business, unknown, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $3,000.

• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Napoloen Tillman, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $800.

• 416 S. University Ave., business, Kerrie Riley, 9 p.m. Sept. 16, property value unknown.

72209

• 10008 Independence Lane, residence, Chasity Nash, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 12, property value unknown.

• 3507 Coffer Lane, residence, Lorenzo Rodriguez, 8 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $2,267.

• 7407 Royal Oaks Dr., residence, Kourtney Parker, 4 p.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.

• 4300 W. 65th St., business, Lakendrick Burton, 7:47 a.m. Sept. 16, property value unknown.

72103

• 2700 Main St., business, Katherine Synder, 9 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $218.

72211

• 270 S. Shackleford Rd., business, April Himphill, 10 a.m. Sept. 11, cash totaling $20, property value unknown.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Enesha Johnson, 9:53 a.m. Sept. 14, property value unknown.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Ken Wiggins, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Dena Jones, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $2,550.

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jermaine Ruttley, 2 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $3,049.

72212

• 13110 Morrison Rd., residence, Susan Kuehner, 10 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $5,300.

72227

• 10013 Charterhouse Rd., residence, Leslie Ablondi, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $2,700.

• 1812 Reservoir Rd., residence, Thomas Morris, 5 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,600.

• 30 River Ridge Rd., residence, Richard Riley, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $4,200.

North Little Rock

72113

• 11617 Maumelle Blvd., business, unknown, 2:51 a.m. Sept. 12, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $500.

• 11125 Paul Eells Dr., Apt. 201, residence, Aaron Purifoy, 11 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,510.

72114

• 803 W. 24th St., residence, Ronald Morrison, midnight Sept. 4, property valued at $930.

• 1305 Division St., residence, Andrea Delk, 2:18 p.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $200.

• 2655 Pike Ave., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Sept. 16, cash totaling $40, property valued at $200.

72116

• 4827 Arlington Dr., residence, Carlos Zamudio, noon Sept. 8, property valued at $1,230.

• 401 W. L Ave., residence, Elizabeth Barnas, 11:19 a.m. Sept. 13, cash totaling $188, property valued at $800.

72117

• 616 Ellen Dr., residence, Katie Collins, 7 a.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $1,100.

• 400 N. Palm St., Apt. 97, residence, Juanita Russell, 7 a.m. Sept. 14, cash totaling $108, property valued at $550.

72118

• 1400 W. 41st St., residence, Robert Duncan, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $125.

• 717 Silver Hill Rd., residence, Glen Newby, 10 p.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $3,000.

• 104 Farmere Circle, residence, Brent Long, 8 a.m. Sept. 9, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $750.

• 3901 Virginia Dr., business, unknown, 1 p.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $1,200.

• 1813 W. 44th St., Apt. A, residence, Carlos Williams, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11, cash totaling $300, property valued at $210.

• 422 W. 36th St., residence, Timothy Davis, 5:45 a.m. Sept. 15, cash totaling $320, property valued at $550.

• 5732 Camp Robinson Rd., Bldg. 2 Apt. 1, residence, Tracie Trent, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, cash total unknown, property valued at $1,200.

