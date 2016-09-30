Burglaries
This article was published today at 2:57 a.m. Updated today at 2:57 a.m.
INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1900 Wright Ave., business, David Hall, 4:20 a.m. Sept. 16, cash totaling $40, property valued at $2,100.
72204
• 5901 Forest View Rd., residence, Laquisha Winfrey, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 12, property value unknown.
• 2201 S. Valentine St., residence, Patricia Wilkins, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $1,200.
• 1406 S. Van Buren St., residence, Fitzgerald Moore, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $9,150.
• 1905 S. Pierce St., residence, Alexa Treml, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $6,705.
• 9114 Tanya Dr., residence, William Grant, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $400.
• 3109 Gilman St., residence, Andria Barfield, 2 p.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.
• 1712 S. Woodrow St., residence, April Hamber, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,950.
• 4724 W. 12th St., business, Larry Miller, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $2,601.
72205
• 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, Kelly Marlowe, 1 p.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $790.
• 5209 F St., residence, Ray Alexander, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $9,190.
• 623 N. Pierce St., residence, James Carlson, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $35.
• 8625 W. Markham St., business, unknown, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $3,000.
• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Napoloen Tillman, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $800.
• 416 S. University Ave., business, Kerrie Riley, 9 p.m. Sept. 16, property value unknown.
72209
• 10008 Independence Lane, residence, Chasity Nash, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 12, property value unknown.
• 3507 Coffer Lane, residence, Lorenzo Rodriguez, 8 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $2,267.
• 7407 Royal Oaks Dr., residence, Kourtney Parker, 4 p.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.
• 4300 W. 65th St., business, Lakendrick Burton, 7:47 a.m. Sept. 16, property value unknown.
72103
• 2700 Main St., business, Katherine Synder, 9 p.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $218.
72211
• 270 S. Shackleford Rd., business, April Himphill, 10 a.m. Sept. 11, cash totaling $20, property value unknown.
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Enesha Johnson, 9:53 a.m. Sept. 14, property value unknown.
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., business, Ken Wiggins, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 15, property value unknown.
• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Dena Jones, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $2,550.
• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jermaine Ruttley, 2 p.m. Sept. 16, property valued at $3,049.
72212
• 13110 Morrison Rd., residence, Susan Kuehner, 10 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $5,300.
72227
• 10013 Charterhouse Rd., residence, Leslie Ablondi, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $2,700.
• 1812 Reservoir Rd., residence, Thomas Morris, 5 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,600.
• 30 River Ridge Rd., residence, Richard Riley, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $4,200.
North Little Rock
72113
• 11617 Maumelle Blvd., business, unknown, 2:51 a.m. Sept. 12, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $500.
• 11125 Paul Eells Dr., Apt. 201, residence, Aaron Purifoy, 11 p.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $1,510.
72114
• 803 W. 24th St., residence, Ronald Morrison, midnight Sept. 4, property valued at $930.
• 1305 Division St., residence, Andrea Delk, 2:18 p.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $200.
• 2655 Pike Ave., business, unknown, 6 p.m. Sept. 16, cash totaling $40, property valued at $200.
72116
• 4827 Arlington Dr., residence, Carlos Zamudio, noon Sept. 8, property valued at $1,230.
• 401 W. L Ave., residence, Elizabeth Barnas, 11:19 a.m. Sept. 13, cash totaling $188, property valued at $800.
72117
• 616 Ellen Dr., residence, Katie Collins, 7 a.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $1,100.
• 400 N. Palm St., Apt. 97, residence, Juanita Russell, 7 a.m. Sept. 14, cash totaling $108, property valued at $550.
72118
• 1400 W. 41st St., residence, Robert Duncan, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $125.
• 717 Silver Hill Rd., residence, Glen Newby, 10 p.m. Sept. 7, property valued at $3,000.
• 104 Farmere Circle, residence, Brent Long, 8 a.m. Sept. 9, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $750.
• 3901 Virginia Dr., business, unknown, 1 p.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $1,200.
• 1813 W. 44th St., Apt. A, residence, Carlos Williams, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11, cash totaling $300, property valued at $210.
• 422 W. 36th St., residence, Timothy Davis, 5:45 a.m. Sept. 15, cash totaling $320, property valued at $550.
• 5732 Camp Robinson Rd., Bldg. 2 Apt. 1, residence, Tracie Trent, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, cash total unknown, property valued at $1,200.
Metro on 09/30/2016
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.