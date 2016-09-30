Home /
CB Chevin Calloway and his father were guests of this week's Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 6:34 a.m.
Arkansas cornerback target Chevin Calloway and his father Charles were guests on this week's Recruiting Thursday.
Calloway, 5-11, 185, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and others. ESPN rates him the No. 8 cornerback and the nation's No. 75 overall prospect.
He talks about his official visits, Arkansas and other schools. He and his father also talk about an uncle that's a huge Razorback fan.
The Iowa commitment plans to take his first official visit to Nebraska this weekend. He also plans trips to Fayetteville, Texas, Ole Miss and to the Hawkeyes.
