Dad accused of drowning baby strapped in car seat gets life
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:49 p.m.
BATAVIA, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of drowning his 4-month-old daughter in a river while she was strapped in her car seat has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Clermont County's prosecutor said 24-year-old Charles Crawford pleaded no contest to an aggravated murder charge and was sentenced Friday in Batavia.
Authorities issued a statewide alert July 31 for Kaylynn Crawford after Charles Crawford told them she was abducted from his car outside a store in Loveland. Investigators say Crawford later confessed to putting her in the river while she was strapped in her car seat.
Police say Crawford led them to the body along the Little Miami River in Miami Township on Aug. 1.
Authorities haven't commented on a motive.
A message left for Crawford's attorney wasn't immediately returned.
