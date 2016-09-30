Marriage Licenses
Jeremy Ryder, 39, and Jennette Hill, 34, both of Little Rock.
Alex Hill, 27, and Sebrayla Anderson, 26, both of Little Rock.
Rickey Broadway, 58, and Brenda Broadway, 55, both of Jacksonville.
Jonathan Lee, 26, and Damonique Piggee, 24, both of Little Rock.
Jesus Romero, 30, and Rubicelia Bautista, 30, both of Little Rock.
John Allen, 61, and Teresa Story, 62, both of Jacksonville.
Lawrence Alexander, 30, of Little Rock and Megan Henderson, 31, of North Little Rock.
Deveron Garnett, 25, and Brittany Dean, 23, both of Little Rock.
Kim Gillsipie, 60, and Nancy McDonald, 60, both of Little Rock.
Ian Gaebel, 19, and Leslie Yager, 19, both of Jacksonville.
Andrew Johnson, 33, and Allison Wood, 34, both of Little Rock.
Cody Dugger, 25, and Diana Cerrito, 27, both of Sherwood.
Sigifredo Arias, 50, and Amanda Vazquez, 41, both of Jacksonville.
Jeremy Griffith, 27, and Chelsea Gibson, 22, both of Cabot.
Divorces
FILED
16-3814. Candice Sutterfield v. Dusty Sutterfield.
16-3815. Micah Shelburn v. Joseph Shelburn.
16-3816. Daisy Gregg v. Paul Gregg.
16-3817. Christine Burton v. Jimmy Burton.
16-3818. Nafisha Kotadia v. Salim Virani.
16-3821. Michelle Brown v. William Brown.
16-3825. Brandi Smith v. Steve Perry.
GRANTED
15-4682. Laura Kuykendall v. John Kuykendall.
16-479. Toccara Baker v. Kenneth Baker Jr.
16-763. Jing Wang v. Zhongwen Xie.
16-2537. Antonia Holliman v. Katina Holliman.
16-3072. Reginald Watson v. Deborah Watson.
16-3250. Charles Ellis Jr. v. Renea Ellis.
16-3323. Wesley Prince v. Samantha Prince.
