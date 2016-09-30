Found shot on Little Rock street, man dies at hospital

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Elm Street around 11:23 p.m. and found a man wearing a white T-shirt and jeans lying on the east side of the street suffering from a gunshot wound in the right side of his face, according to a Police Department report.

The man had no pulse, and after CPR he was transported to UAMS Medical Center. He was pronounced dead there, according to the report.

The victim had no identification on him, police said. The state Crime Laboratory identified the 29-year-old man, but police are not yet releasing the the name because they have not notified his next of kin, department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said at a news conference Thursday.

There is no evidence that the man was shot elsewhere and then taken to the intersection, McClanahan said, so police are treating the location as the crime scene.

Officers searched for shell casings and found none, according to the report. Police have found little forensic evidence at this time, McClanahan said.

"Witness information is very sketchy. We have hardly anything to go on," he said.

Metro on 09/30/2016