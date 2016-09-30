Grenades found in Spa City deemed duds

A construction crew discovered what was believed to be multiple live hand grenades Thursday afternoon at a Hot Springs site, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities evacuated the area.

At 3:36 p.m., a deputy was flagged down by a man at the 700 block of Elkhorn Loop who said his son had been working at the construction site and brought home one of the hand grenades. The grenade was in the man's cup holder in his vehicle.

Homes surrounding the vehicle were evacuated.

"It appeared that the grenades were of the MK2 variant, also known as pineapple grenades," Garland County Chief Deputy Jason Lawrence said. "These grenades have seen prolific use in the U.S. theatres of war since World War I through Vietnam."

The U.S. Air Force 19th Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit arrived a little after 4 p.m. and X-rayed the grenades at both locations. They found them to be "inert duplicates," meaning they were not explosive, according to the news release.

