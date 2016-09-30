Jeez it, the cops!

The other day a headline in your friendly statewide paper used the word "gypped" and the Internet fainted. Or at least one overly pure word cop called out the Paddy wagon. Such things happen when Internet critics spaz out.

Great Scott. So some honest-Injun headline writer Jerry-rigged a headline to fit a story about drillers and royalty money, and now all the natives are restless?

It reminds us of all the fuss when a certain coach for a certain football team in another state (the state rhymes with Salabama) used the word coonass--and it was caught on tape. After all, he was telling a coonass joke. Which are the best kind. This coach, whom we won't name but whose initials are Nick Saban, found himself in a real controversy when ESPN ran the tape, but bleeped the "coonass" part. As if it were a cuss word! We know nobody in South Louisiana who feels that way.

Now there's a Mexican standoff between those of us who'd like to use language to paint a certain picture, or many certain pictures, and those who'd rather reduce language to a series of colorless and unexciting phrases, like the ones you'd find in a modern boardroom. Complete with Language Coaches who'd like to integrate the company into the new normal and streamline survival strategy to sustain synergy by actioning a paradigm shift. And, at the end of the day, empower proactive associates to leverage key learnings with a holistic approach. (Trigger warning: Next sentence isn't meant to be literal.) Somebody shoot us.

So now gypped is supposedly forbidden. What next, Irish coffee? Indian giver?

The forces of political correctness will try to nibble away at the language, eliminating verve at every opportunity, however small. Until the language has been cleansed--of all meaning, and life. But then what will we have left? How long before all color is drained from the American language (close relative: English) and how long before that wild tapestry and ever-changing poem, that natural masterpiece, becomes reduced to Newspeak used by the kinds of politicians who live in mortal fear of offending anybody who might accidentally be listening?

Like the poor, we'll always have those with us who are just dying to be offended. And highly offended at that. (What, not just medium-offended?)

We'll not have it. Not as long as aging fingers can type. Long live our language! Long live the coonasses who tell their kids to raise dat window down, New Joisey Tough Guy-ese, Tex-Mex, California Laid Back-ery, and Boston Brahmin. And all the ways they use their words--and experiences--to convey their thoughts. We promise not to be offended the next time we hear the word redneck. In fact, it would be a promotion for some of us all too genteel types.

Let's make a deal: The word police allow us to use gyp on occasion, and we won't get upset when somebody mentions fish wrapper.

Deal? We promise we won't Welsh on it.

Editorial on 09/30/2016