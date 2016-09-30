Subscribe Register Login

Friday, September 30, 2016, 3:10 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Alcorn State at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

This article was published today at 3:04 p.m.

arkansas-quarterback-austin-allen-8-throws-a-pass-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-football-game-against-texas-am-on-saturday-sept-24-2016-in-arlington-texas-ap-phototony-gutierrez

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Alcorn State at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online