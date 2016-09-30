Home /
Recruiting Guy
New Orleans receiver attracts UA's attention
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring
PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON
OL; KIRBY ADCOCK; 6-5; 300; N/A;Nashville; at Fountain Lake;Helped Scrappers average 370 rushing and 238.5 passing yards a game
DE; RYDER ANDERSON;6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Open date;7 UT, 4 AT, 2 SA, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF
Ath; MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin (Texas) Lake Travis; Open date;40-424 rush, 6 TDs, 14-276 rec., 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR
Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; at Ft. Smith Southside;44-427 rush, 4 TDs, 12-18-156 pass, 4-100 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score
S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; at Bauxite;9 TT, 3 ints. 16-224 rec., 1 TD,
OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; at Grandview;41 pancake blocks, helped team average 337.6 rushing yards, 24 TT, 4 TFL
CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Broken Arrow;7.5 TT, 1 int return for TD, 29-259 rush, 3 TDs, 5-93 rec.
RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George’s IS; vs. Fayette Academy;61-572 rush, 9 TDs, 8-115 rec., 1TD, 2-40 PR, 3 UT
DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5;Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove; Open date;26 TT, 12 PBU, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 int, 1 blocked punt, 4-90 rec., 1 TD, 3-238 KOR, 2 TDs
QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla (Ala.) Etowah; vs. Arab;60-80-989 pass, 9 TDs, 1 int, 26-221 rush, 1 TD
WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; at Arkadelphia;6-48 rush, 2 TDs, 18-499 rec., 6 TDs, 3 two-point convs, 3-120 PR, 1 TD, 3 TT
CB;JARQUES McCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41; Delray Beach (Fla.) Am. Her.; Thurs. at Oxbridge Acad.;23 TT, 13 passes defended, 9-215 rec., 2 TDs, 2-124 KOR
S;DERRICK MUNSON; 6-0; 200; 4.6; Metairie (La.) Rummel; Sat. at Archbishop Shaw;38 TT, 3 ints, 3-23 PR
WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss. Gulf Coast CC; Thurs. vs. Hinds CC;12–123 receiving
LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; vs. Eleanor McMain;42 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt
TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Today at Air Force prep;2-30 receiving
OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; N/A; Richmond (Ill.) Richmond-Burton; at Harvard;9 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL
Ath.; De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish; at Scotlandville;17-31-179 pass, 3 TDs, 26-239 rush, 5 TDs
RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte; vs, Island Coast;62-502 rush, 5 TDs, 1-10 rec.
KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 444 rushing yards and 211 passing yards in 71-40 victory over Arkadelphia);
RYDER ANDERSON (3 UT, 2 AT, 2 QB hurries in 48-0 victory over Katy Taylor);
MALEEK BARKLEY (6-64 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-41 KOR in 50-14 victory over Hays);
JARROD BARNES (10-126 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-5-22 passing in 35-10 victory over LR Catholic);
MONTARIC BROWN (2-31 receiving, 1 TD in 13-12 victory over Mena);
SHANE CLENIN (3 pancake blocks, helped team rush for 120 yards, 3 TT in 53-19 loss to Valle Catholic); (JORDON CURTIS (DNP, thumb surgery in 55-0 victory over Norman);
CHASE HAYDEN (12-97 rushing, 1 TD, 1-22 receiving along with 1 reception for 22 yards in 61-20 victory over Hamilton);
KOREY HERNANDEZ (4 TT, 2 PBU, 2-12 receiving, 1-97 KOR in 42-21 loss to Westminster);
DAULTON HYATT(12-18-178 passing, 2 TDs, 5-26 rushing in 21-17 victory over Fort Payne) ;
KOILAN JACKSON (5-176 receiving, 4 TDs, 1-25 PR, 1 TT in 47-18 victory over Fountain Lake);
JARQUES McCLELLION (Open date)
DERRICK MUNSON (Open date);
JONATHAN NANCE (2-13 receiving in 42-28 loss to East Central CC.);
JOSH PAUL (10 TT, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD in 34-0 victory over Lusher);
JEREMY PATTON (Open date); DALTON WAGNER(1 TT in 31-20 victory over Woodstock North);
DE’VION WARREN (DNP [ankle] in 41-13 victory over North Webster);
MALEEK WILLIAMS (27-149 rushing, 1 TD in 24-6 victory over Fort Myers)
Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith has been direct during the recruitment of junior receiver Lawrence Keys III of New Orleans McDonogh 35.
"He said I need to come up there and he can take me to the next level and work with me," Keys said. "He told me how he's losing five guys, and I would be a major game changer."
Keys, 6-0, 165, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and others.
He liked how the Hogs fought back to defeat TCU 41-38 in two overtimes.
"I was flipping back and forth," Keys said. "That was a great game. When it came down to the last minute they fought through it and worked as a team to get the win. That was really impressive."
He had 29 catches for 561 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.
The humble Keys is surprised about the amount of offers at such an early stage of his recruiting.
"I try my hardest not to focus on it right now," Keys said. "I'm mainly focusing on school, and when it comes to the summer after the school year, I'll focus on it then."
Keys said he hopes to visit Fayetteville this season, but if not, he'll make a trip next summer. He has a 3.9 grade-point average and is looking to major is sports medicine.
Success in Florida
Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has been able to go into Florida and grab several prospects sought by Florida, Florida State or Miami.
The Razorbacks hope to do the same with junior athlete Amari Burney of Clearwater Central Catholic, who received a scholarship offer from Bielema a few days ago.
When college coaches were able to interact with junior prospects via social media, Bielema messaged Burney four times.
"He said I was a big priority to them," Burney said.
Burney, 6-2, 204, 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has other offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan and others.
He said he has a high interest level in Arkansas.
"I have interest in all the schools including Arkansas with just the way they play and the way Coach B has messaged me," Burney said. "I have so much respect for them."
Burney has 12 catches for 237 yards and 5 touchdowns in five games. He also has returned 5 punts for 146 yards, a 29.2 average.
Under Bielema, Arkansas has signed offensive lineman Denver Kirkland and running back Alex Collins from south Florida, and former defensive end Derrick Graham from central Florida.
Senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter lived in Orlando before playing his senior year at Gainesville (Ga.). Redshirt freshman Jalen Merrick is also from central Florida. All five had offers from at least one of the major Florida schools.
Burney said leaving the state won't be an issue.
"Distance is not a factor because it's whatever is the best fit for me, from the coaches to education," he said. "It really doesn't matter how far it is, my parents just want me to go to college."
Email Richard Davenport at
rdavenport@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 09/30/2016
Print Headline: New Orleans receiver attracts UA's attention
