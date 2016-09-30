New Orleans receiver attracts UA's attention

Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith has been direct during the recruitment of junior receiver Lawrence Keys III of New Orleans McDonogh 35.

"He said I need to come up there and he can take me to the next level and work with me," Keys said. "He told me how he's losing five guys, and I would be a major game changer."

Keys, 6-0, 165, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and others.

He liked how the Hogs fought back to defeat TCU 41-38 in two overtimes.

"I was flipping back and forth," Keys said. "That was a great game. When it came down to the last minute they fought through it and worked as a team to get the win. That was really impressive."

He had 29 catches for 561 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.

The humble Keys is surprised about the amount of offers at such an early stage of his recruiting.

"I try my hardest not to focus on it right now," Keys said. "I'm mainly focusing on school, and when it comes to the summer after the school year, I'll focus on it then."

Keys said he hopes to visit Fayetteville this season, but if not, he'll make a trip next summer. He has a 3.9 grade-point average and is looking to major is sports medicine.

Success in Florida

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema has been able to go into Florida and grab several prospects sought by Florida, Florida State or Miami.

The Razorbacks hope to do the same with junior athlete Amari Burney of Clearwater Central Catholic, who received a scholarship offer from Bielema a few days ago.

When college coaches were able to interact with junior prospects via social media, Bielema messaged Burney four times.

"He said I was a big priority to them," Burney said.

Burney, 6-2, 204, 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has other offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Louisville, Michigan and others.

He said he has a high interest level in Arkansas.

"I have interest in all the schools including Arkansas with just the way they play and the way Coach B has messaged me," Burney said. "I have so much respect for them."

Burney has 12 catches for 237 yards and 5 touchdowns in five games. He also has returned 5 punts for 146 yards, a 29.2 average.

Under Bielema, Arkansas has signed offensive lineman Denver Kirkland and running back Alex Collins from south Florida, and former defensive end Derrick Graham from central Florida.

Senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter lived in Orlando before playing his senior year at Gainesville (Ga.). Redshirt freshman Jalen Merrick is also from central Florida. All five had offers from at least one of the major Florida schools.

Burney said leaving the state won't be an issue.

"Distance is not a factor because it's whatever is the best fit for me, from the coaches to education," he said. "It really doesn't matter how far it is, my parents just want me to go to college."

