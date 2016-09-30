100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1916

PINE BLUFF -- Matt Moore, a negro, who operates a ferry on the Arkansas river near Redfield, was today brought here by Constable M.L. McBurnett of Redfield and placed in the county jail to await an investigation in connection with the murder of Rozelle Moore, negro, and his wife, Viola Moore, who were killed at their home, near Redfield, last week.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1966

• The Economic Opportunity Agency of Pulaski County has established a committee to hear complaints and suggestions concerning the program, EOA Director Victor K. Ray said Thursday. Ray said the committee would hold its first meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the EOA office at 1505 Chester Street. The committee was formed about two weeks after several Little Rock Negro leaders wrote a letter to Sargent Shriver, director of the United States Office of Economic Opportunity, urging an investigation of the Pulaski County EOA and charging its leadership with paternalism.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1991

• Washington County's victory before the state Supreme Court last week, which upheld a ban on landfills within two miles of a principal water source, could mean new hope for communities fighting municipal and medical waste incinerators. Rob Leflar, a prominent Fayetteville lawyer, said that in its unanimous decision, the Supreme Court cited a section of Arkansas law that lets counties and municipalities adopt standards stricter than those of the state.

10 years ago

Sept. 30, 2006

ARKANSAS CITY -- The Desha County man accused of strangling a Pine Bluff teenager and dumping her body near a drainage canal outside Dumas tried to hide his face with an orange-and-white jail-issue shirt as he entered the county courthouse Friday morning. Handcuffed and surrounded by detectives, Kenneth Ray Osburn, 46, made his way through a gauntlet of reporters and cameramen. Inside, his relatives huddled in a corner, some weeping, while waiting for Osburn's initial court appearance. Osburn then stood before Circuit Judge Teresa French as Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen of the 10th Judicial District said he would seek the death penalty on charges of capital murder and kidnapping against Osburn in the death of 17-year-old Casey Crowder.

