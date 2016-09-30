2 dead after pair of shootings reported in Little Rock

Two died and two others were injured in two shootings Friday night in Little Rock, police said.

One person was found shot to death at 2201 South Oak St, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. He added that three people had been shot at West 13th and Rice streets, about a block north of Little Rock Central High School. One of the victims from that shooting died also.

It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings, which were separated by less than two miles, were related.

Police received a call shortly after 9:30 p.m., reporting shots fired on Valentine Street, McClanahan said. A man had been shot in his car, he said, and then pushed down on the accelerator, driving west on 22nd Street. He then crashed through a backyard fence and hit the house at 2201 South Oak Street.

McClanahan said the unnamed victim appeared to have been shot in the upper body.

Dispatch records show the shooting at 13th and Rice was reported at 9:47 p.m.

The deaths are the city’s 28th and 29th homicides of 2016.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Ryan Tarinelli contributed information to this report.

