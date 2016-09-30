Sheriff's office: Two Arkansans fled arrest, crashed stolen vehicle, hid in field

Two Arkansans were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle and hiding in a field in Conway, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Faulkner County 911 got a call Wednesday afternoon from a resident living on Highway 365 who said a vehicle was parked in the resident's driveway and people were likely inside the house, officials said.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the it fled and crashed trying to get on Interstate 40, officials said. Two people then got out and ran across the highway, according to the release.

Officials searched the area and found 26-year-old James Jamerson of Sherwood and 21-year-old Alexis Propes of Little Rock lying in a field south of South Amity Road, according to the release.

Officials searched the vehicle, which was stolen out of Lonoke County, and found various electronics, televisions, bags and purses, shoes, drug paraphernalia and pills, according to the release.

Both Jamerson and Propes were booked into Faulkner County jail around 6 p.m. Wednesday and face felony charges of simple possession of schedule I or II substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, residential burglary and theft by receiving, according to the release.

Jamerson was also charged with fleeing, a felony, and Propes was charged with fleeing on foot, a misdemeanor, according to the release.

Both remain in jail awaiting a court date, according to the release.