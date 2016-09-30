Police: Two Arkansans arrested on drug charges after vehicle flees

Two Arkansans were arrested on a handful of drug charges including possession of methamphetamine after a chase in Hensley early Friday morning, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

A deputy saw a gold 1993 Kia Optima driving without a license plate on Arch Street in Little Rock around 12:26 a.m., according to a police report. Police attempted to catch up to the car and the vehicle fled, eventually pulling into a yard on Springlake Cutoff Road in Hensley, police said.

The driver, identified later as 37-year-old Raymond Combee of Bryant, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods while two female passengers stayed put, according to the report.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a syringe of liquid methamphetamine and nine oxycodone pills in the glove compartment, according to the report. One of the passengers, 29-year-old Victoria Swan of Bryant, said the pills were hers, adding that Combee made her hide the syringe, according to the report.

Swan, who had an outstanding warrant, was arrested, police said. The other passenger was released, according to the report.

Officers from the sheriff's office and the North Little Rock Police Department used a police dog to track Combee into the woods, according to the report. When police found him, Combee refused to surrender and reached toward his waistband, at which point the K9, Jax, was released, police said.

Combee was apprehended and taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for scratches on his chest and massive trauma to his left calf where the dog bit him, according to the report.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 5:41 a.m. and is charged with fleeing, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine according to the report.

Swan was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and is charged with possession of schedule I and II substances with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, according to the report.

Swan was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose after prison officials searched her and found 56 grams of meth in her crotch region, according to the report.

Combee's bail was set at $10,000, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster. Swan did not have a bail amount set at this time.