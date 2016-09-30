Police: Two Arkansas women charged with assault after argument over hair escalates

Two Arkansas women were arrested Thursday after an argument about hair escalated into a knife fight, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

An officer responded to a disturbance call at the home of 23-year-old Asia Witchard on Ray Road in Jacksonville around 10:20 p.m., according to a police report. Witchard's friend, 35-year-old Crystal Howard of Little Rock, told police at the scene that Witchard pulled a knife on her, forcing Howard to bite Witchard to get free, according to the report.

Witchard's boyfriend, Dale Epting, told police that the two women began arguing about Witchard doing Howard's hair, police said. Epting said the argument escalated when he saw Howard threaten Witchard with a beer bottle, according to the report.

Epting told police Witchard retaliated by grabbing a knife, adding that Howard managed to take it from her, according to the report. Witchard then grabbed another knife as Epting was attempting to restrain the women, he told police.

Both women face a charge of aggravated assault, and Howard also faces charges of third-degree domestic battery and second-degree terroristic threatening, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate roster.

Witchard's bail was set at $5,000, and Howard's bail was set at $8,000, according to the inmate roster.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.