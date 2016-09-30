Report: Day care investigated for 'smack for a snack' game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky are monitoring a day care center after an investigation found that employees required children to be hit before they could get a snack.

Citing an Office of Inspector General report, media outlets say two male workers at New Creation Childcare in Lexington made children line up and get hit on the legs or hands with a ruler to get some yogurt. At least two children had noticeable bruising as a result of playing "smack for a snack."

Police cited one of the employees for assault.

Officials also found the day care's storefront window shattered. Staff said one child had knocked another into the glass.

A state inspector also found that one woman was looking after 27 school-age children, 12 more than permitted under state staff-to-child ratios.