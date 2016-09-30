Home /
Season stats for Arkansas football commitments
This article was published today at 10:46 a.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
PS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON
OL; KIRBY ADCOCK; 6-5; 300; N/A;Nashville; at Fountain Lake;Helped Scrappers average 370 rushing and 238.5 passing yards a game
DE; RYDER ANDERSON;6-6; 230; 4.9; Katy, Texas; Open date;7 UT, 4 AT, 2 SA, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF
Ath; MALEEK BARKLEY; 5-11, 180; 4.45; Austin (Texas) Lake Travis; Open date;40-424 rush, 6 TDs, 14-276 rec., 2 TDs, 5-109 KOR
Ath; JARROD BARNES; 5-11; 172; 4.37; Cabot; at Ft. Smith Southside;44-427 rush, 4 TDs, 12-18-156 pass, 4-100 KOR, 1 TD, 47 yard int for score
S;MONTARIC BROWN; 6-1;180; 4.5; Ashdown; at Bauxite; 39 TT, 3 ints, 2 TFL, 3 PBUs 16-224 rec., 1 TD,
OL; SHANE CLENIN; 6-6; 295; 5.1 Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson; at Grandview;41 pancake blocks, helped team average 337.6 rushing yards, 24 TT, 4 TFL
CB; JORDON CURTIS; 6-2, 185: 4.42; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Broken Arrow;7.5 TT, 1 int return for TD, 29-259 rush, 3 TDs, 16-224 rec., 1 TD
RB; CHASE HAYDEN; 5-11; 185; 4.47; Collierville (Tenn.) St. George’s IS; vs. Fayette Academy;61-572 rush, 9 TDs, 8-115 rec., 1TD, 2-40 PR, 3 UT
DB; KOREY HERNANDEZ; 5-11; 175; 4.5;Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove; Open date;26 TT, 12 PBU, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 int, 1 blocked punt, 4-90 rec., 1 TD, 3-238 KOR, 2 TDs
QB; DAULTON HYATT; 6-4; 182; 4.62; Attalla (Ala.) Etowah; vs. Arab;60-80-989 pass, 9 TDs, 1 int, 26-221 rush, 1 TD
WR; KOILAN JACKSON; 6-3; 210; 4.52; Joe T. Robinson; at Arkadelphia;6-48 rush, 2 TDs, 18-499 rec., 6 TDs, 3 two-point convs, 3-120 PR, 1 TD, 3 TT
CB;JARQUES McCLELLION; 6-1; 180; 4.41; Delray Beach (Fla.) Am. Her.; Thurs. at Oxbridge Acad.;23 TT, 13 passes defended, 9-215 rec., 2 TDs, 2-124 KOR
S;DERRICK MUNSON; 6-0; 200; 4.6; Metairie (La.) Rummel; Sat. at Archbishop Shaw;38 TT, 3 ints, 3-23 PR
WR; JONATHAN NANCE; 6-1;181; 4.44; Miss. Gulf Coast CC; Thurs. vs. Hinds CC;12–123 receiving
LB; JOSH PAUL; 6-2; 205; 4.76; New Orleans De La Salle; vs. Eleanor McMain;42 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 int, 1 blocked punt
TE; JEREMY PATTON; 6-6; 248; 4.59; Arizona Western College; Today at Air Force prep;2-30 receiving
OL; DALTON WAGNER; 6-9; 312; N/A; Richmond (Ill.) Richmond-Burton; at Harvard;9 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL
Ath.; De’VION WARREN; 5-11; 168; 4.53; Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish; at Scotlandville;17-31-179 pass, 3 TDs, 26-239 rush, 5 TDs
RB; MALEEK WILLIAMS; 5-11;215;4.42; Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte; vs, Island Coast;62-502 rush, 5 TDs, 1-10 rec.
LAST WEEK:
KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 444 rushing yards and 211 passing yards in 71-40 victory over Arkadelphia);
RYDER ANDERSON (3 UT, 2 AT, 2 QB hurries in 48-0 victory over Katy Taylor);
MALEEK BARKLEY (6-64 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-41 KOR in 50-14 victory over Hays);
JARROD BARNES (10-126 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-5-22 passing in 35-10 victory over LR Catholic);
MONTARIC BROWN (2-31 receiving, 1 TD in 13-12 victory over Mena);
SHANE CLENIN (3 pancake blocks, helped team rush for 120 yards, 3 TT in 53-19 loss to Valle Catholic); (JORDON CURTIS (DNP, thumb surgery in 55-0 victory over Norman);
CHASE HAYDEN (12-97 rushing, 1 TD, 1-22 receiving along with 1 reception for 22 yards in 61-20 victory over Hamilton);
KOREY HERNANDEZ (4 TT, 2 PBU, 2-12 receiving, 1-97 KOR in 42-21 loss to Westminster);
DAULTON HYATT(12-18-178 passing, 2 TDs, 5-26 rushing in 21-17 victory over Fort Payne) ;
KOILAN JACKSON (5-176 receiving, 4 TDs, 1-25 PR, 1 TT in 47-18 victory over Fountain Lake);
JARQUES McCLELLION (Open date)
DERRICK MUNSON (Open date);
JONATHAN NANCE (2-13 receiving in 42-28 loss to East Central CC.);
JOSH PAUL (10 TT, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD in 34-0 victory over Lusher);
JEREMY PATTON (Open date); DALTON WAGNER(1 TT in 31-20 victory over Woodstock North);
DE’VION WARREN (DNP [ankle] in 41-13 victory over North Webster);
MALEEK WILLIAMS (27-149 rushing, 1 TD in 24-6 victory over Fort Myers)
Print Headline: New Orleans receiver attracts UA's attention
