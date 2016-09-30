Sheriff's office: 2 missing Pulaski County teens have history of running away together

Two missing Pulaski County teenagers believed to be together have a history of running away, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a statement Friday, authorities said Carlei Plunkett, 14, was last seen Monday by her father, who had dropped her off at school that morning.

The sheriff’s office spoke with the father, Joby Plunkett, at his home in the 2300 block of Jennings Road, where he said Plunkett was believed to be in the company of Dallas Smart, 17, a teenager she had been dating.

Sheriff’s deputies said they were unable to locate Plunkett in areas she was known to frequent, including an abandoned house in the Southern Belle Drive area where Smart lives and a pond behind Mills High School.

According to a separate report, Smart's mother, Linda Smart, said she last saw her son around midnight Monday, later noticing that his backpack and some of his clothing were missing.

Linda Smart said that "every time Dallas runs away from home, he is in the company of Carlei," the report noted.

Plunkett is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said Smart stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos on his right forearm and right hand as well as a nose ring, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6619 or (501) 340-6963.