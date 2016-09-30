Starters set but Hogs still shuffling on second-team OL

— For the first time in three weeks, Arkansas will have no changes on its starting offensive line when the Razorbacks head to Little Rock to play FCS foe Alcorn State.

But that doesn’t mean offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is done tinkering with the right side of the offensive line.

“I think that’s where we’ll keep it,” Anderson said of the starters. “With the twos, we’ve been shuffling around a little bit to continue to build our depth,” Anderson said. “Moved some guys around with the twos to see what guys look like at some other positions just to provide some depth.”

Redshirt freshman Colton Jackson has worked at right guard this week. Jackson started the first three games at right tackle before being supplanted by sophomore Brian Wallace last week against Texas A&M.

“He can push guys all over in that first line,” Anderson said. “… He’s a big body who has a high care factor who’s very smart. I’m just trying to give guys some opportunities moving forward.”

Jackson has continued to work some at right tackle. When Jackson is at guard, Jalen Merrick has played right tackle behind Wallace. Merrick, a redshirt freshman, worked with the first-team offense at right guard and tackle at different points in fall practice but suffered a concussion late in camp hasn’t factored into the rotation since. He’s also worked some at guard, along with Jackson and junior college transfer Paul Ramirez.

Bret Bielema revealed Wednesday that junior right guard Jake Raulerson is battling an ankle injury, which could help explain Jackson’s move to guard after working exclusively at tackle in spring practice, fall camp and into the season.

Assuming Raulerson plays Saturday, the starting line appears to finally be taking shape after numerous changes in fall camp and even into the season. If the group is set, the unit could begin to develop valuable cohesion, needed after averaging just three yards per carry and playing a role in quarterback Austin Allen being roughed up in the 45-24 loss to Texas A&M.

Raulerson and fellow junior Frank Ragnow switched positions each of the last two weeks, but Ragnow is set back at center with Raulerson back at right guard.

A week after making his first career start at Texas A&M, sophomore Brian Wallace is entrenched at right tackle for the moment. Wallace arrived on campus a highly touted recruit and responded well after not initially winning the right tackle job.

“He’s physically talented and his care factor’s through the roof,” Anderson said. “Brian has struggled at times with the playbook and his technique, but he’s put in a lot of work and got some opportunities and he’s done a good job. He’s pushing through some dinged up, some injuries, which is good to see from a guy like that.”

Wallace was responsible for a few of the hits on Allen against Texas A&M while working against Aggies defensive end Daeshon Hall, a future pro prospect. Still, he’s appeared better in pass protection than Jackson and has improved in his knowledge of the playbook.