State police sent to Beebe after officer-involved shooting reported
This article was published today at 6:14 p.m.
Arkansas State Police agents were dispatched to Beebe on a report of an officer-involved shooting, an official said.
Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said agents hadn't arrived in Beebe yet to confirm if such a shooting had occurred.
A dispatcher for Beebe police declined to release any information on a possible shooting.
Sadler said the agents would begin investigating once they arrived.
