Students disciplined for wearing KKK-like garb to school

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Several Florida high school students face disciplinary action for wearing to school white sheets that resemble Ku Klux Klan garb.

Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kevin Browning said Thursday that he wasn't buying the three students' claims that they were dressed up as ghosts during Wiregrass Ranch High School's "spirit week." They wore pointed hats and their faces were covered.

During the week, students are encouraged to dress up in costumes.

Television station WFLA reported that the students could face a suspension of one to 10 days.

A student who wore the Confederate flag won't face any disciplinary action since the school doesn't have a flag policy or ban.