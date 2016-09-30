The Clinton calendar

Hillary Clinton made a very pertinent comment last week: "'Why aren't I 50 points ahead?' you might ask." Indeed we might!

Clinton is running against a man whose approval ratings are under 40 percent and his disapproval rating is the highest of any candidate in American history. Only 38 percent of Americans think Donald Trump is even qualified to be president, according to a Quinnipiac survey.

Trump has practically no campaign to speak of while Clinton has a very professional one. Clinton is swamping Trump on the airwaves. Estimates vary by source, but according to Advertising Age, $145 million has been spent on pro-Clinton TV and radio ads while only $4 million has been spent on pro-Trump ads.

Meanwhile, the Trump scandals blow through like hurricanes in the tropics. Thanks to reporting by the Washington Post, we've learned that the Trump Foundation makes Trump University look like a model of moral rectitude. Donations Trump raised through that foundation went to pay his company's legal bills and to buy two portraits of himself.

Every week he manages to stain his character a deeper shade of black.

And still he is within 2 or 3 points of Clinton nationally and leading in a bunch of the key swing states. When you look at the secondary questions in the polls, Trump is doing miserably, but in the top-line "Who are you going to vote for?" question, he's doing decently.

What is going on here?

Tyler Cowen recently gathered some of the more interesting theories on his blog Marginal Revolution: America is not ready for a female president. The Democrats have a lot of policy proposals, but the Republicans are running on big ideas. A more diverse country is a more fractious and polarized country, and over the past few weeks white Republicans have been coming home to their candidate.

I see some truth in those theories, especially the last one. But my single explanation would be this: Clintonworld is a semi-closed system that operates according to its own calendar. Donald Trump is egregious, but at least he's living in the 21st century, as was Bernie Sanders. Clintonworld operates according to its own time-space continuum that is slightly akilter from our own.

In the 21st century, politics operates around a different axis. It's not left/right, big government/small government. It's openness and dynamism versus closedness and security. It's between those who see opportunity and excitement in the emerging globalized, multi-ethnic meritocracy against those who see their lives and communities threatened by it.

Clintonworld is a decades-old interlocking network of donors and friends that hasn't quite caught up to these fundamental shifts. That's because Clintonworld, in the Hillary iteration, is often defensive, distrusting and oriented around avoiding errors. In each of her national campaigns, Clinton has run against in-touch-with-the-times men who were more charismatic and generated more passion than she did. She's always been the duller, unfashionable foil.

Her donor base and fundraising style is out of another era. Obama and Sanders tapped into the energized populist base, but Clinton has Barbra Streisand, Cher and a cast of Wall Street plutocrats.

Her out-of-time style costs her big with millennials. If she loses this election it will be because younger voters just don't relate to her and flock to Gary Johnson instead.

We have an emerging global system, with relatively open trade, immigration, multilateral institutions and ethnic diversity. The critics of that system are screaming at full roar. The champions of that system--and Hillary Clinton is naturally one--are off in another world.

There is a strong case to be made for an open world order, and a huge majority coalition to be built in support of it. But she is disengaged.

Don't get me wrong. I still think she'll eke out a win. I just hope her administration is less fogyish than her campaign.

