WATCH: North Little Rock officer Tommy Norman throws out 1st pitch at Cardinals game

A North Little Rock police officer who has been celebrated for his commitment to community policing threw out the first pitch at Thursday night's St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.

Video of officer Tommy Norman's ceremonial pitch before the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds drew thousands of views on Norman's Facebook and Instagram accounts, where he has considerable followings.

In posts on social media, Norman called throwing out the pitch a "huge honor" and "one of the biggest days of my life."

Norman, who also met with local authorities during his visit, thanked the Cardinals and St. Louis-area law enforcement agencies for their support.

"St. Louis is family now, and I love each & every one of you," Norman wrote on Instagram and Facebook. "From the bottom of my heart, a sincere & humble THANK YOU!"

Norman has more than 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account, on which he chronicles his day-to-day interactions with people on the streets of North Little Rock through photos and videos. His post about the pitch earned more than 13,000 likes in less than a day.

Norman has earned national attention for his work, including appearances on CNN and admiration from rapper The Game. The performer earlier this year helped raise $50,000 for Norman and the North Little Rock Police Department's work in the community.