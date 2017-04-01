2 people enter guilty pleas in fatal chase

PIGGOTT -- Two people who led police on a high-speed pursuit Oct. 2 that caused the death of an elderly Clay County woman have pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

Robert Huffines, 36, of Holcomb, Mo., and Lea Mamino, 32, of Collinsville, Ill., each pleaded guilty Thursday to fleeing and theft by receiving in Clay County Circuit Court. Huffines also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Huffines was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Mamino received 25 years in prison.

They were to be tried April 10, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Police said the two stole a vehicle in Collinsville on Oct. 2 and were spotted by authorities in Kennett, Mo. Deputies chased them into Arkansas, and they reached Rector about 10:30 a.m. that day, Miller said.

Miller said Sadine Dixon, 84, of Piggott pulled off Pine Street near a railroad crossing in Rector to let the pursuing police vehicles pass her, but then pulled back into the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Clay County Deputy Terry Burdin.

Burdin was traveling about 40 mph when he hit the rear of Dixon's car.

Dixon was killed. Burdin was treated and released at a Paragould hospital and returned to work about three weeks later, the sheriff said.

Police continued to chase Huffines and Mamino into Greene County, where Huffines eventually lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete embankment at a Walgreens store at the intersection of U.S. 49 and U.S. 412.

Miller said the two remain in the Clay County jail in Piggott and will be transferred soon to the state Department of Correction.

State Desk on 04/01/2017