Home / Latest News /
Body found in Lake Conway, sheriff says
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
A fisherman found a body in Lake Conway Saturday morning, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.
Authorities recovered the body from near the Art Pond area after the fisherman found it around 9 a.m., the agency said on Facebook. Officials said the body had yet to be identified.
The sheriff’s office is sending the body to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory.
Deputy Adam Bledsoe said the case remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Body found in Lake Conway, sheriff says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.