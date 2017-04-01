Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 01, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Body found in Lake Conway, sheriff says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.

A fisherman found a body in Lake Conway Saturday morning, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities recovered the body from near the Art Pond area after the fisherman found it around 9 a.m., the agency said on Facebook. Officials said the body had yet to be identified.

The sheriff’s office is sending the body to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory.

Deputy Adam Bledsoe said the case remains under investigation.

