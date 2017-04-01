Bridge inspection set near Memphis

A routine inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River between Memphis and West Memphis will require temporary lane closures for two weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The outside westbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through April 14.

The outside eastbound lane will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, also through April 14.

The exception will be April 8-9, when the inspection will require the outside eastbound and westbound lanes to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All the work will be done weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and traffic cones, the department said.

Metro on 04/01/2017