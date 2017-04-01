Creating FOI-denial reviewer flies, stops

A bill to create an independent panel to review state agencies' denials of public-records requests won House approval Friday, but its sponsor acknowledged that it was too late in the legislative session to advance it further.

Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said he will instead seek to improve the bill in the interim.

The bill would give people an option to appeal denials of their records requests rather than have to go to court.

"Really, the only method available is by filing [a] lawsuit," Tucker said. "And, of course, there are costs with hiring a lawyer and filing a lawsuit.

"This would be an option that would be free of charge to the public to have the denial of their Freedom of Information Act request reviewed by an independent and objective group.

House Bill 1946, approved 92-0, would create a panel of attorneys to conduct the independent reviews. A lawsuit would still be available as an option under the bill.

"I think it supports one of the strongest Freedom of Information Acts in the county, which we have here in Arkansas," Tucker told his colleagues.

But given that the legislative session is scheduled to end Monday, Tucker said, one day isn't enough time to send the bill through a Senate committee and then the full Senate, thanks in part to an inadvertent procedural delay.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the measure on a voice vote earlier this week. HB1946 was approved by the committee but had to be sent back after Tucker said he realized other provisions of the bill he had intended to take out had accidentally been left in.

"As a practical matter, where we are in the session, this is not going to make it through the legislative process," Tucker said. "To be totally frank, that is probably OK. This probably needs to be fleshed out a little bit more and worked through with some of the stakeholders in this area."

And Tucker, who is an attorney who consults for the Arkansas Press Association on Freedom of Information issues, said that ending the session considering a pro-Freedom of Information bill would help offset some of the exemptions lawmakers have sought from the state's sunshine law.

"I think it would be good to get a good vote on the floor today so the public knows we support transparency, we support the Freedom of Information Act and it would give this bill a nice peaceful death at sine die instead of a bloodied and battered death on the [vote] board today."

