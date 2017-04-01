Marriage Licenses

Rafael Ortiz Jr., 28, of Little Rock, and Salma Santoyo Banda, 22, of Mabelvale.

John Braun, 30, and Natasha Archer, 31, both of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jeffery Wheeler, 39, and Latricia Adams, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Donald Higgins, 45, and Erika Morales, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Kreth, 59, and Stacy Pendergrast, 58, both of Little Rock.

Vincent Wallace, 52, and Lisa Mcintosh, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Kris Reece Jr., 20, and Veronica Haddock, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Eric Smith, 46, and Sherrion James, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Jermyn Johnson, 51, and Vanessa Tensley, 45, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Nelson, 29, and Chasity Robinson, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Jade Crumley, 27, and Kristen Carlson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-1259. Shawndolyn Nunnerly v. David Majette II.

17-1263. Ebony Ward v. Omar Ward.

17-1265. Shelley Harvey v. Arlis Harvey.

17-1267. Melissa Stuckey v. Jeffrey Stuckey.

17-1268. Raja Burns v. Jamie Robertson.

17-1271. Shelia Maloch v. Ricky Maloch.

17-1273. April Robinson v. Glen Robinson.

17-1275. Tanika Dixon v. Michael Dixon.

GRANTED

16-1699. Leah Stovesand v. Douglas Stovesand.

16-3580. Brad Jones v. Angela Jones.

17-249. Anne Gill v. Ryan Gill.

17-367. Ashley Feist v. Anthony Feist.

17-644. Deborah Burchett v. Jeffrey Burchett.

17-647. Phillip Buescher v. Jodie Buescher.

