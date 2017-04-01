Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, April 01, 2017, 2:07 p.m.

Destroyer's name honors aviator who tried to save comrade

By DAVID SHARP, Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:26 p.m.

This April 1950 photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. j.g. Thomas Hudner at an unidentified location. During the Korean War, Hudner crash-landed his plane in a futile attempt to save fellow pilot Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, who had crashed behind enemy lines.

PHOTO BY U.S NAVY VIA AP

BATH, Maine — A naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot in the Korean War is being honored with a ship bearing his name.

Medal of Honor recipient Tom Hudner, who's 92, watched Saturday as the future USS Thomas Hudner was christened during a snowstorm at Bath Iron Works in Maine.

Hudner did the only thing he could think of to help after he saw a fellow fighter pilot trapped in a burning plane behind enemy lines in the Korean War. He crash-landed his own plane, climbed out and tried to save his comrade, Ensign Jesse Brown.

Brown, who was the first African-American naval aviator, died despite Hudner's efforts. A U.S. Navy frigate was named for Brown in 1973.

