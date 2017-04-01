Doughnuts fatten DE's bottom line

Green Bay Packers defensive end Ricky Jean Francois isn't a businessman.

He's a business, man.

Earlier this week, Francois, 30, told Steve Gorman on Fox Sports Radio that he owns 25 Dunkin' Donuts franchises.

Francois told Gorman that "when the big money came in," he needed a retirement plan that would be useful the minute he retired.

Francois, who recently signed a one-year, $2 million deal, added that he wants to be an example when the league talks to young players about handling money.

"I won't be those guys you see on 30 for 30. I won't be those percentage of guys that goes broke," he said. "I want to be that guy on top. When the league talks about, 'This is what you do with your money,' they actually show a picture of me."

Hit the dirt!

When a pack of bees swarmed the spring training field in Peoria, Ariz., the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres didn't seem to know what to do.

So they hit the deck.

In a bizarre scene at spring training Thursday, players from both teams went flat on the dirt when bees stormed the infield during the ninth inning of Colorado's 10-5 victory over San Diego.

Padres pitcher Trey Wingenter stepped off the mound when the horde hit, and after hesitating a moment, the 6-7 right-hander dropped to a knee. Rockies batter Daniel Castro quickly did the same, and then Wingenter, Castro, plate umpire Alex Tosi and everyone else in the infield dropped flat on their stomachs.

The broadcast picked up someone yelling, "Bees! Bees!" The players stayed down for about 10 seconds, and fans gave them a cheer when they finally stood up.

A swim for two

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer's website calls her "A Momma On a Mission," and she is going to prove that title at the Mesa Pro Series swim meet in mid-April.

Vollmer is expecting her second child in July, and she will swim the 50-meter freestyle while 24 weeks pregnant. The American swimmer confirmed the decision on Instagram.

"Started having dreams about being at competitions!!," she wrote. "It's been too long! So I've decided to enter the Mesa Arena Pro Swim Series and swim a 50free!!#pregoracing #24weekspregnant"

According to NBC Sports, her swimsuit sponsor will make her a special suit to accommodate her pregnant stomach.

"Regular physical activity during pregnancy improves or maintains physical fitness, helps with weight management, reduces the risk of gestational diabetes in obese women, and enhances psychologic well-being," according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Pay up, or ...

Losing a sports bet could have your bank account taking a hit or, in one man's case, get you duct-taped to a traffic sign.

When Miguel Chavez lost a bet predicting his hometown Houston Rockets would defeat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, it was time for the 17-year-old to pay up. Except when he refused to hand over the cash, his two friends proceeded to duct-tape him to a yield sign adjacent to a busy Houston road.

"He ain't wanna pay up so we taped his a** up on the pole," one of Chavez's friends wrote.

QUIZ

Where did Ricky Jean Francois play college football?

ANSWER

Francois played at LSU, where he was on the Tigers' 2007 national championship team.

Sports on 04/01/2017