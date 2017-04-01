Educator sponsors UALR scholarship

June Williams, a former second-grade teacher at Little Rock's Meadowcliff Elementary School, has endowed a scholarship fund at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for sophomores, juniors and seniors who are pursuing careers in elementary education.

The first awards from the new June H. Williams Elementary Education Scholarship will be given to students this spring.

Williams said she was inspired to endow the scholarship by the many student teachers from the university with whom she worked while on the Meadowcliff faculty. The scholarship is in honor and memory of her late mother, Helon Brown Williams.

This is the fourth endowed scholarship the Williams family has created to support UALR students. June Williams' brother, Alfred Williams, sister-in-law Elaine Eubank, and father Grainger Williams all have created scholarships, according to information from the university's Office of Communications and Marketing.

Metro on 04/01/2017