For trainer Sano, Florida Derby 1st

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Making it to the Kentucky Derby for the first time is on Antonio Sano's mind almost constantly these days.

To say he took an unusual route would be an understatement.

Kidnapped on two separate occasions eight years ago in his native Venezuela -- once for just a few hours, the other for 36 days, both times being freed after paying ransoms that he prefers not to disclose -- the trainer and his family came to the United States to start their lives over in what they hoped to be a safer environment.

Fast forward eight years, and Sano, 54, has a horse named Gunnevera, the 9-5 morning-line favorite for today's Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and one that seems to already be among the top contenders for the Kentucky Derby.

Gunnevera, who will break from post 11 after a 5¾-length victory in the March 4 Fountain of Youth, has won 4 of 8 starts with nearly $1.1 million in career earnings.

Gunnevera is scheduled to meet a field that includes State of Honor, second-place finisher in the Tampa Bay Derby, Three rules, third-place finisher in the Fountain of Youth and touted Todd Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming, who has won back-to-back races by a combined 15½ lengths at odds of 1-9 and 1-5.

The odds of Sana making it to this stage are much higher.

"I had a little problem," Sano said of being kidnapped in Venezuela. "Now I have a big opportunity."

Sano is a few weeks away from stepping onto the grounds of Churchill Downs for the first time, assuming Gunnevera -- a winner in four of his last six starts, with three of those victories coming in graded stakes races -- gets out of this weekend with no problems.

Gunnevera (64) already has enough points to assure himself of a spot in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field, but Sano said he hopes he's done enough to set Gunnevera up for a victory in the Florida Derby -- the race that Nyquist used to prep for his win at Churchill Downs a year ago.

"It's very important, this moment," Sano said.

Sano left Venezuela for safety reasons, but he fully acknowledges his heritage.

"Venezuela is my history," Sano said. "America is my now. At this moment, I'm working for my kids. My kids are what it's all about for me. I'm working for their better."

Gunnevera's ownership group includes two Venezuelans. Gunnevera's jockey, Javier Castellano, the winner of the last four Eclipse Awards as the top rider in the game, is also from Venezuela.

Sano doesn't speak often about what he went through, and when he does he keeps certain details private. He said he's still very leery of his family's safety, and takes extra measures to help ensure their security in the U.S.

Castellano said Sano is a good man.

"One thing you have to realize is to appreciate life," Castellano said. "You help that kind of guy. He's always helpful, very humble guy, always appreciates the opportunities people give to him. Hey, he's lucky to be here. So you just enjoy the ride."

LOUISIANA DERBY

Pletcher represented

Trainer Todd Pletcher, who has experienced uncommon success this spring shipping lightly raced horses from his south Florida base to win the Southwest and Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, will put two in the gate for today's Grade II $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Risen Star winner Girvin, to be ridden by Brian Hernandez, Jr., is the 8-5 morning line favorite in the field of nine, but Pletcher, looking of his fourth Louisiana Derby victory, will test Girvin and six other entrants with recent maiden winners Patch, a son of Union Rags, and Monaco, a son of Uncle Moe.

Tyler Gaffalione ships in to ride Calumet Farm's Patch, who is coming off a Feb. 18 victory at 1 mile at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.

Rajiv Maragh has the mount of Monaco, a 12-length winner in a Tampa Bay Downs maiden race on Feb. 12.

Others to watch include Steve Asmussen-trained Local Hero, third-place finisher in the Risen Star on Feb. 25, and Guest Suite, winner of the Jan. 21 Lecompte Stakes at Fair Grounds before finishing fourth in the Risen Star.

Another possible contender is Senior Investment, who won a conditioned allowance at Oaklawn on Feb. 18 for trainer Ken McPeek. Senior Investment will be ridden by Oaklawn-based Channing Hill.

