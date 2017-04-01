Hawks score 32 in first 5 minutes, cruise

It did not take long for Isaiah Joe and the Arkansas Hawks to heat up Friday night.

Jo

e, a 6-3 guard who led Fort Smith Northside to the Class 7A state title last month, hit his first four shots -- including his first 3 three-point attempts -- and finished with 24 points as the Hawks punched out the Dallas Pacers 91-53 in the opening 17-Under Division game of the Real Deal in the Rock.

Played in front of a standing-room only crowd at P.A.R.K. on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock, the Hawks scored 32 points in the game's first five minutes.

"We do have the potential to play that way the whole game," said Joe, who also had five rebounds and three steals. "But this was our first game out. After we got up as big as we did, we relaxed too much and we allowed them to score too much. As we progress, I think we'll fix that."

After Doviyan Bradford gave the Pacers a 2-0 lead, the Hawks responded by scoring the next 11 points. Joe was the focal point of the Hawks' offense.

"Isaiah is a different type of player to me," Hawks Coach Kevin Howard said. "I've known him since he was in the first grade, and he has worked extremely hard on his shooting. We considered it a layup when Isaiah shoots a jump shot because he literally makes more jump shots in a game than most players hit layups. Anything close, he's going to make it."

"The only person I've ever seen that shoots like Isaiah is Dusty [Hannahs]," said Little Rock Parkvew's Ethan Henderson in comparing Joe to the Arkansas Razorbacks guard. "I think he's the next Dusty."

Henderson finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Reggie Perry, a 6-9 power forward from Thomasville, Ga., finished with 15 points. Jonesboro's Desi Sills scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. Joe, Henderson, Perry and Sills are all University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitments.

The Pacers could have used more players like Bradford. The 6-1 guard from Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas finished with 21 points and five rebounds. No other Dallas player scored more than 10 points.

The Hawks led 53-31 at the half, and their lead was never less than 20 in the second half. With 10 minutes left, the Hawks held a 75-44 advantage.

The Hawks outrebounded the Pacers 32-24 and outscored the Dallas team 27-9 from the three-point line. Howard, however, was not impressed.

"I think we got a little tired, a little winded," Howard said. "I think we reached too much, and we usually do a better job of playing defense. These guys coming off their high school season, they're not used to playing with the type of intensity that we like to play as far as defense is concerned. It is a little bit of an adjustment for them."

The Hawks will play the Atlanta Celtics at 12:20 today in their final pool-play game. The Pacers will have a quick rebound with an 8 a.m. meeting with the Celtics.

"I'd like to see us play a little better on defense," Howard said. "I think we had some defensive breakdowns, we had some missed assignments on our defensive rotation and our full-court press. A lot of times we didn't communicate and talk. And there were times we didn't move enough on offense. There's plenty of room for us to improve."

Sports on 04/01/2017