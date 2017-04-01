House rejects bill to establish education savings accounts

A revived attempt to grant parents education funds to spend as they see fit is dead this session after it failed to pass the House on Friday.

After a 43-50 vote on Senate Bill 746, Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said he would not try again on Monday, which is expected to be the last day of this regular session.

"It's over with for this year," he said outside the House chamber. "It's a new concept that's been introduced to Arkansas. It's not new for the rest of the country, so rather than lead on it, we'll follow everybody else."

SB746 would establish education savings accounts, each worth about $6,700 per year per student. Covered expenses would include private-school tuition, textbooks, college testing, summer programs, speech pathology, transportation and uniforms.

Even though parents would decide how to spend the money, they wouldn't actually handle it. The payments would be made by nonprofit organizations to education providers.

Dotson said the funds would allow parents to tailor education programs to their children's specific needs. Poor children would receive first priority to receive the money.

"The areas where I live, we have an abundance of options and choices. Parents enjoy those. And we have the best schools around -- the best public schools -- but we also have the best charters and the best private schools," he said. "It's not because of one system being the only game in town. It's because of the competition making everybody better."

Some opponents said the bill chipped away at public school funds. Funding for the accounts would come from individual and corporate taxpayers diverting their income-tax dollars to the nonprofit organizations. Those taxpayers would receive tax credits for their donations to a nonprofit. The tax credits would be limited to $3 million a year in state funds in fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"We're allowing rich people to appropriate tax dollars -- education tax dollars. That's essentially what we're doing," said Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers. "They get a one-for-one credit on it. Well, how very charitable."

By passing the bill, Della Rosa said, the Legislature would be tilting the balance away from public education, which has to take "every child that comes -- regardless of how expensive they are, regardless of how much help they need, regardless of the color of their skin, regardless of the culture they come from, regardless of whether they can even speak English."

She said private schools can pick successful students, thereby leaving challenging students in failing public schools.

"I don't think that that this particular program at this particular point in time is going to harm public education," she said. "But I think that the direction that it goes and the thought process and what it will drive in the future will hurt public education and I think it will hurt students in the long run."

Other opponents of the bill called for a blue-ribbon committee to develop a coherent direction for the Legislature to take public education.

"Each time we have a session, we hear this idea. We hear that idea. We try to advocate that through. We try to take this away. We try to do that every session," said Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton. "Where is the one point in time we can put a finger on it and say this is where everybody that has an interest was allowed to come to the table?"

Dotson called the proposal a delay tactic.

"We've studied. It's been modified. It's changed. It's addressed every concern somebody had," he said. "People are just opposed to school choice."

And House Education Committee Vice Chairman Charlotte Douglas, R-Alma, said that sort of parental choice makes all schools better.

Dotson's plan started out with a $10 million program with the possibility for growth every year. It was changed into a four-year pilot program at Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request, who said he was concerned about the budget impact.

That first bill -- House Bill 1222 -- failed in a 37-47 House vote earlier this month.

SB746 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, closely followed House Bill 1222, but contained tweaks aimed at preventing private schools from discriminating against children and stopping parents from stockpiling the funds to save for college.

