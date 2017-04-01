Lunney receives $50,000 salary bump

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr., the Razorbacks' chief in-state recruiter, received a $50,000 salary increase in February that will raise his annual pay to $350,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned Friday through a public records request.

Lunney, a Fort Smith native and a former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville quarterback, is the longest-tenured Razorbacks assistant under Coach Bret Bielema.

Lunney, 42, becomes the sixth-highest paid Arkansas assistant coach, trailing coordinators Dan Enos ($800,000) and Paul Rhoads ($700,000), receivers coach Michael Smith ($400,000), outside linebackers coach Chad Walker ($375,000) and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson ($370,000).

His salary has increased 75 percent -- from a starting rate of $200,000 -- since he joined Bielema's original staff from his position as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bentonville High School in the winter of 2012.

Lunney's amended contract includes a $100,000 buyout through Feb. 15 if he were to leave for any position other than as a head coach or offensive coordinator, and a $50,000 buyout from Feb. 16 through the end of the contract on June 30, 2018.

Lunney is covered by a non-compete clause with any other SEC school, which Bielema has made standard on his assistant coaching contract renewals in recent years.

Lunney's tenure at Arkansas has seen consistent production out of its top tight ends, including in 2015, when former Pulaski Academy standout Hunter Henry won the school's second Mackey Award, which is given annually to the top tight end in the nation.

Arkansas' salary pool in 2017 for assistant coaches is now $3.945 million, based on publicly available contracts. That represents a rise of 3 percent over the combined salary of Arkansas assistant coaches of $3.83 million in 2016.

